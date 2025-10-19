William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 972,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,014 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $50,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,375,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,933,000 after purchasing an additional 721,012 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,366,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,644 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,190,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,666,000 after purchasing an additional 369,651 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,025,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,380,000 after buying an additional 472,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,448,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,545,000 after buying an additional 28,668 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TECH. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $61.86 on Friday. Bio-Techne Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $316.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

