United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,958 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of UPS opened at $86.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Galvan Research reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

