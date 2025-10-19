Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of SPYI stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

