Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. $RFI

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 36,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,174,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

