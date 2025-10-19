Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PNC stock opened at $179.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.10 and a 200-day moving average of $183.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

