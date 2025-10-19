MB Levis & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

MB Levis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 299.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $55.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
