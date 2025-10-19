John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Generac accounts for 1.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Generac worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Generac by 81.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Generac by 16.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Generac by 42.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $190.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $203.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.42, for a total value of $837,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 547,966 shares in the company, valued at $91,740,467.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.