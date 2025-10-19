John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 2,750 Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.18% of Everus Construction Group worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the first quarter worth approximately $75,089,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 58.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,278,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,405,000 after purchasing an additional 470,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,071,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,728,000 after purchasing an additional 77,396 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 416,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 156,966 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECG. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on shares of Everus Construction Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Everus Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of ECG stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $91.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 27.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.61.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.42. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $921.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

