John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 86.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $55,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.58.

VMC stock opened at $295.37 on Friday. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1-year low of $215.08 and a 1-year high of $311.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total transaction of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,521.92. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

