John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 16,300 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 242.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,560,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $509,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,438 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,934,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $353,085,000 after purchasing an additional 570,930 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 53.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,515,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,020 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,404,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,554,000 after purchasing an additional 266,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,678,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $191,976,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,700. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%.The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aptiv from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.