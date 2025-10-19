John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 219 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,868,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 48.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,037,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,680,000 after purchasing an additional 665,555 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Amgen by 128.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,017,000 after purchasing an additional 600,096 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8,223.6% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 595,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,307,000 after purchasing an additional 588,478 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,812,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $298.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.15. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

