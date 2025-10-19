John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires 13,000 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. $AQN

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $23,197,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 37,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 17,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AQN. TD Securities raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Desjardins upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

AQN opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.72. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.64 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 57.66%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -14.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

