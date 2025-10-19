John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Halliburton Company $HAL

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 158.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,708 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 756.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.0%

Halliburton stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $32.57.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.61.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

