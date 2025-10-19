John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 71,715.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,790,000 after buying an additional 394,437 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $60,064,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 611.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,914,000 after buying an additional 248,957 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,110,000 after buying an additional 195,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 58.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 352,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after buying an additional 129,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $190.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.24 and a 200-day moving average of $180.94. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.66 and a one year high of $223.36.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXST. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

