John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. $OCFC

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,516,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,810,000 after purchasing an additional 61,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56,526 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after purchasing an additional 117,578 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 34.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 262,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 1.5%

OCFC opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.