John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stake in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of GSK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 107.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 71.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 178,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

GSK Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE GSK opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $45.59.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 10.81%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.4206 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

