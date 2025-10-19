John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $215,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $154.19 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $156.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

