Short Interest in Concorde International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:CIGL) Expands By 165.2%

Concorde International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:CIGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 128,600 shares, an increase of 165.2% from the September 15th total of 48,500 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Concorde International Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Concorde International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Concorde International Group

Concorde International Group Trading Up 0.8%

About Concorde International Group

Concorde International Group stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Concorde International Group has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $31.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67.

(Get Free Report)

Concorde International Group Limited is an integrated security services providers that combines physical manpower and innovative technology to deliver effective security solutions. In 2014, we were awarded “The Business Model Innovation Award” by the Singapore Manufacturing Federation. In 2015, we were awarded the “Best Innovative Use of Infocomm Technology Award” by the Singapore Infocomm Technology Federation (“SiTF”).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concorde International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concorde International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.