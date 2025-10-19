Disciplined Investments LLC Increases Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 487,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 73,906 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 225,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 401,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 608,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $32.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $32.26.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

