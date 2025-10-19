First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 98,500 shares, a growth of 146.9% from the September 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the period.

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

About First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

