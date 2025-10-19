Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,641 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

