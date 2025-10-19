Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,603 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.63.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $107.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.92. The stock has a market cap of $859.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,249,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

