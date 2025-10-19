Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $113.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 12.4% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $113,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $478.24 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $488.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $470.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.