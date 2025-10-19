Short Interest in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Rises By 148.0%

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 31,500 shares, an increase of 148.0% from the September 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $81.09 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $83.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

