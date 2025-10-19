GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,640,000 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the September 15th total of 12,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,969,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 34,969,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:AMDL opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 743,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 537,911 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 421,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 283,100 shares in the last quarter. GatePass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 40,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

