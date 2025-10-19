Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF (NASDAQ:HIMZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF (NASDAQ:HIMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the September 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,749,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,749,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF (NASDAQ:HIMZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.64% of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF Stock Down 31.7%

NASDAQ HIMZ opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.04. Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21.

About Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF (HIMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund seeks to deliver 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS), less fees and expenses, through derivatives like swap agreements HIMZ was launched on Mar 12, 2025 and is issued by Defiance.

