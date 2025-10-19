Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $294,000 Position in Northwest Natural Gas Company $NWN

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Northwest Natural Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Natural Gas

In related news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $472,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,490. The trade was a 16.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 42,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,363 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Gas Price Performance

Northwest Natural Gas stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $45.99.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 8.34%. Northwest Natural Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4925 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Northwest Natural Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Northwest Natural Gas’s payout ratio is currently 77.47%.

Northwest Natural Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.