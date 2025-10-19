Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,095 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 972.2% in the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AMAT opened at $224.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $179.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $232.07.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.
AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
