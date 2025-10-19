Aspiriant LLC Sells 566 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF $VAW

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $201.58 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $161.43 and a 1-year high of $215.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

