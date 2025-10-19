Aspiriant LLC Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,154 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Fortinet by 105.8% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 16,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 40.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 12,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.03.

Shares of FTNT opened at $83.44 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

