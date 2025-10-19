Aspiriant LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF $REET

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 272,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,422,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,140,000 after purchasing an additional 63,137 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 624,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 431,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $26.54.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

