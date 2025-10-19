Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Purchased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $262.83.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.0%

ITW opened at $249.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

