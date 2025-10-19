Aspiriant LLC Takes $351,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $104.83 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $106.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.20. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

