Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires 686 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $193.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $465.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.86. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 27.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $188.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

