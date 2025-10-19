Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.23% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $98,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,808,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,484,000 after acquiring an additional 480,771 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,712,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,032,000 after acquiring an additional 419,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,126,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $755,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,304,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $694,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,854,000 after acquiring an additional 986,646 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FIS opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.04 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 888.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

