TFC Financial Management Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

TFC Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $193.27 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $194.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $188.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.59.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

