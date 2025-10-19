Praxis Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Zoom Communications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Communications by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Zoom Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Zoom Communications by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Zoom Communications by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 33,956 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $2,784,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,198. The trade was a 62.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,660 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $628,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,795 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,190. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,328 shares of company stock worth $7,170,074. 11.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Zoom Communications to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.74.

Zoom Communications Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ZM opened at $80.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.78. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

