New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $114.44.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $120.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.58. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $129.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

