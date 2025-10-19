New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.22 Million Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 47.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 229.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 165.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.92.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $424,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,418 shares in the company, valued at $71,609. This trade represents a 85.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 291,439 shares in the company, valued at $16,976,321.75. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,561,799 shares of company stock valued at $80,686,085. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.