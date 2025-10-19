121,404 Shares in Okta, Inc. $OKTA Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 121,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,137,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,167,000 after buying an additional 582,956 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 10.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 499,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,518,000 after purchasing an additional 46,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,318 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $120,794.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,761.05. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.73, for a total transaction of $221,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,531.02. The trade was a 20.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,809,471 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Okta from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.94.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $87.43 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 102.86, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average is $99.13.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

