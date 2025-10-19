New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,564 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,236.80. This trade represents a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $310.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.10 and a 12 month high of $405.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.55.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.39%. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Stories

