904 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 904 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.62.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC opened at $200.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.27 and its 200-day moving average is $228.30. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $334,905.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,482.91. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

