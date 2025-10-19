Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 253.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,312 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 65.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $519,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,223. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $377,383.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,137.20. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $177.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.90. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.73 and a 12-month high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Stephens set a $175.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

