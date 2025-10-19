JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.7% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Phillip Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $297.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

