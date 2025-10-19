FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January $FJAN Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after buying an additional 561,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 570,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after buying an additional 191,547 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 446,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,814,000 after buying an additional 326,194 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 906.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 337,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after buying an additional 303,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 299,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after buying an additional 110,840 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.3%

FJAN stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $39.99 and a 52 week high of $48.47.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

