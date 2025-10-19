Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,371.98. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.59. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.