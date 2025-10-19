Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,371.98. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of STLD stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.59. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.
Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.
Steel Dynamics Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
