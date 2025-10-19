Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $229,000 in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,142 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,174,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,364,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894,754 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,953,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,092,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,184,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,521,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,025 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNS. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:BNS opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

