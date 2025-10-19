Kennon Green & Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Kennon Green & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,626,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $643,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 214,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,031,000 after acquiring an additional 115,003 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $229,863.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,312.80. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,372 shares of company stock valued at $55,110,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $253.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $257.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.68.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

