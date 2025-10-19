Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 10.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

HLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

