6,674 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January $UJAN Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UJAN. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 3,173.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,444,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,283 shares during the period. Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $32,527,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 93.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 39,199 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 157.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 32,352 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18. The firm has a market cap of $272.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.32. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $41.04.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.